Hyderabad-based StanPlus appoints Gurjit Singh as COO

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based StanPlus, a healthcare emergency response platform, appointed Gurjit Singh as Chief Operating Officer and Founding Member at the company.

At StanPlus, Gurjit will be responsible for growth, business, quality, and operations to position StanPlus as a tech-led clinical services organisation playing a role in saving lives. In his previous role, Gurjit was a Senior Director at Alvarez & Marsal.

“Gurjit joins us in our mission to address the rapidly changing emergency needs. He has experiences across hospitals, diagnostics, medical devices, single speciality and allied healthcare models,” said Prabhdeep Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, StanPlus.

“I want to take forward the ‘Golden Hour’ fundamental. I am excited to be a part of StanPlus’ quest to build ‘911’ of India,” said Gurjit.

