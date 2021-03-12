Hyderabad: Biker crashes into road median, dies

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: A youngster died and his cousin was injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a road median at Nacharam here on Friday morning.

The duo, E Sree Vishwa (19), a degree student from Suryapet and his cousin L Sampath Kumar alias Sunny (23), a security guard from Habsiguda attached to the Railway Protection Force at Moula Ali, were proceeding towards Mallapur at the time of the mishap. Police said when they reached near the FCI godown at Mallapur, Sunny, who was driving the bike, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the road median.

Both fell on the road and Sunny who suffered a head injury, died on the spot while Vishwa survived with minor injuries. The Nacharam police are investigating.

