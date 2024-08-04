Hyderabad: BITS Pilani celebrates convocation

Satvik Sardesai was presented with a gold medal for outstanding academic performance at the convocation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 August 2024, 07:31 PM

Students of BITS Pilani

Hyderabad: More than 1,600 degrees, including PhDs, were awarded during the convocation ceremony organised by the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Hyderabad campus, here on Sunday.

Satvik Sardesai was presented with a gold medal for outstanding academic performance at the convocation which also had 30 alumni, two BITS Ratna Awards, 12 Distinguished Alumnus Awards, six Distinguished Services Awards, and 10 Young Alumni Achievement Awards, presented.

BITS Pilani Chancellor Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla emphasized the power of building a career on a combination of opportunity, lifelong learning and networking fuelled through perseverance. He urged graduating students to seize the opportunities and adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of global growth with courage and grit.

In his convocation address, University of Buffalo president, Prof. Satish K Tripathi lauded the achievements of students, highlighting their hard work, dedication, and accomplishments throughout their academic journey.

Vice Chancellor Prof. V Ramgopal Rao urged the graduating class to carry forward the legacy and emphasized how the BITSian ecosystem supports and strengthens expanding networks and BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus director Prof. Soumyo Mukherji presented the campus development report for the year 2023-24.