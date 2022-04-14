Hyderabad: Bodies swapped at OGH mortuary as relatives mistakenly identify wrong one

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:42 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

Hyderabad: The bodies of two unknown persons, which were preserved at the Osmania General Hospital morgue, got swapped on Thursday after a relative mistakenly identified one of them.

According to OGH mortuary officials, the bodies were brought to the mortuary by the Mailardevpally and SR Nagar police in separate cases and were kept for identification.

On Thursday, a relative came and identified one body, after which the body was released to them. The family left with the body and after the last rites, buried the body. However, later in the day, another family reached the mortuary, and on realising that the second unidentified body was not their relative’s, alerted the officials.

On inquiring, the mortuary officials realised that the first family had identified the wrong body. They immediately alerted them, following which they exhumed the body and returned it to the mortuary.

“There were two unknown bodies at the OGH mortuary. The brother of a deceased person mistakenly identified one body and collected it from the mortuary. Later, the wrong identification came to light when another family came forward and alerted about the development. Our mortuary officials quickly alerted the first family. We have released the two bodies to their respective families,” OGH Superintendent B Nagender said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .