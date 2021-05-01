Hyderabad: Body found in van on city outskirts

Local residents who sensed a foul smell from the vehicle near Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple informed the police, who reached the spot and found the body of an unidentified man in the driver’s cabin.

Hyderabad: The body of an unidentified man was found in a van parked in a secluded place at Manikyamma Nagar in Rajendranagar on the city outskirts here on Saturday morning. Police are yet to ascertain if he died by suicide or was murdered.

Local residents who sensed a foul smell from the vehicle near Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple informed the police, who reached the spot and found the body of an unidentified man in the driver’s cabin.

The Rajendranagar police are investigating.

Surveillance camera footage is examined and efforts are on to identify the man, who is aged in his forties. Police shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

