Hyderabad: Body of seven-year-old boy who was washed away found

The child, identified as Ayan, went missing along with his four-member family in the flooding due to damaged embankment of Appa Cheruvu at Gagan Pahad

Hyderabad: The body of a seven-year-old boy who was allegedly washed away in the heavy rains on Tuesday night was found near Shamshabad on Sunday evening.

The child, identified as Ayan, went missing along with his four-member family in the flooding due to damaged embankment of Appa Cheruvu at Gagan Pahad.

While bodies of his parents, Amir Khan and Kareema Begum and younger brother Sahil (4), were recovered on Wednesday, Ayan’s body was found in debris near Celebrity function hall at Gagan Pahad.

The local residents who noticed it immediately alerted the police. The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police reached the spot and took up investigation.

