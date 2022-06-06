Hyderabad: Bonalu festival to commence from June 30

Bonalu at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad. File Photo

Hyderabad: The annual Bonalu festival will commence from June 30 this year. The festivities will begin at Golconda on June 30, followed by Secunderabad Bonalu on July 17 and Hyderabad Bonalu on July 24.

Due to Covid pandemic in the last two years, the festivities were a low-key affair. However, this year Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials to celebrate the festivities on a grand scale.

Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav, at a meeting with officials from police, GHMC and other departments here on Monday, said the State government has already sanctioned Rs 15 crore towards arrangements for the festivities. Subsequently, elaborate arrangements would be made to ensure there was no inconvenience to devotees.

Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and other elected public representatives participated in the meeting.

As part of the festivities, the State government will be presenting “Pattu Vastrams” at 26 temples. All the expenditure pertaining to the processions of the goddess on caparisoned elephants would be borne by the government, he said.

“Apart from government temples, some temples managed by trusts will be also extended financial assistance of Rs.3,000 towards Bonalu festivities,” Srinivas Yadav said.

Top priority was being accorded to sanitation at temples premises, besides ensuring there was no inconvenience to devotees. GHMC has been directed to take up repair works on the routes leading to temples.

For the convenience of devotees, LED screens, 3D mappings would be arranged. In some of the more popular temples, special stages will be erected and cultural programmes would be organized.

Heavy police bandobust and surveillance cameras would be set up to ensure the festivities were celebrated in a peaceful environment. Specific instructions have been issued to temple managements to arrange comfortable queue system. The health department would set up special camps and arrange ambulances at the temple premises.