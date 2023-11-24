Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Pakistan, passenger dies

Despite making quick adjustments of landing in another country, the passenger could not survive and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at Karachi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:17 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-bound international flight of IndiGo airlines made an emergency landing in Pakistan’s Karachi after a passenger onboard experienced a medical emergency.

The incident that was reported late on Wednesday night came to light on Friday. Despite making quick adjustments of landing in another country, the passenger could not survive and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at Karachi.

Also Read ‘Drunk’ passenger arrested for misbehaving with female crew onboard IndiGo flight

IndiGo Airlines, in an official statement said, “There was a medical emergency on board flight 6E 68 operating from Jeddah to Hyderabad. The captain diverted the flight to Karachi, where the passenger was attended to by a doctor on arrival. ”

“Unfortunately, the passenger did not survive and was declared dead on arrival,” it said and added that the flight departed from Karachi after completing all formalities and landed in Hyderabad at 0908 IST.