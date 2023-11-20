‘Drunk’ passenger arrested for misbehaving with female crew onboard IndiGo flight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:19 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: In yet another case of unruly behaviour mid-air, a passenger under the influence of alcohol misbehaved with a female crew member onboard an IndiGo flight heading to Bengaluru from Jaipur.

In a complaint, IndiGo stated that a passenger on the flight 6E556 from Jaipur to Bengaluru held the hand of a female crew member thrice during the flight. The intoxicated passenger allegedly kept misbehaving with the crew member despite multiple warnings.

Later, upon landing at the KempeGowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the passenger was handed over to police for further legal action, IndiGo said in statement.

The incident comes to light after another intoxicated passenger urinated on his co-passenger on aboard a flight months ago. In another incident of a drunk passenger creating ruckus on a flight, a passenger travelling from Guwahati to Delhi, was reported to have vomited and defecated in the cabin.

With several such incidents being reported repeatedly, passengers are raising concerns over serving alcohol onboard flights.