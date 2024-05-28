Hyderabad boy among four saved from strong winds in Goa’s beaches

| Hyderabad Boy Among Four Saved From Strong Winds In Goas Beaches

Strong winds in Goa beaches led to stranding of para sailers and four tourists including an 11-year-old-boy were saved by the life savers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 May 2024, 01:15 PM

Goa beches experienced strong winds

Panaji: A Hyderabad boy aged around 11 years out on parasailing with a trainer was among the four persons rescued by a life saving agency from the beaches of Goa, which witnessed strong winds over the weekend.

An 11-year-old tourist from Hyderabad and his instructor were left stranded due to strong winds while parasailing off Varca beach in South Goa on Saturday, a spokesperson of Drishti Marine Lifesavers said.

Patrolling lifesavers rushed to rescue them with watersports operators and locals after their boat was beached, leaving them airborne, he said.

In another incident, a 30-year-old woman from Karnataka was pulled in by a rip current and was rescued by lifesavers, the spokesperson said, adding that similar rescues were carried out in Calangute and Anjuna beaches in North Goa.