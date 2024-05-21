Hyderabad: Goa trip turns nightmare as driver abandons bus in RC Puram

Furious over passengers questioning him over lack facilities, the driver stopped the bus on the roadside and tried to leave the spot.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 May 2024, 08:12 PM

Sangareddy: A Goa trip for a group of 25 persons from Miyapur here turned into a nightmare after the private bus driver, furious over passengers questioning him over lack facilities, stopped the bus on the roadside and tried to leave the spot.

The passengers had boarded the bus, operated by Om Sai Travels, at Miyapur on Monday night. Soon after the journey began, the passengers questioned the driver about the lack of air-conditioning and other facilities in the bus. Angry over this, the driver stopped the bus at Ashok Nagar in RC Puram and tried to leave the spot. Seeing this, the passengers dialed 100. The RC Puram Police, who reached the spot, took the driver to the police station. However, he fled from the police station.

Speaking to the media, one of the passengers, Pradeep Goud said Suneel, the owner of the travel agency, was rude when they asked about the behaviour of his driver. The passengers waited all night at the RC Puram police station and lodged a complaint against the agency. Meanwhile, another passenger Charan Varma, who was going to Goa to attend an interview for an Assistant Commandant post in the Indian Coast Guard on May 22, had to take a flight to reach Goa in time for the interview.

The passengers said the travel agency had assured to pick up passengers from their locations beginning from LB Nagar. Though they paid Rs.2,000 per head, the passengers said they were asked to take their own transport to reach Miyapur to board the bus. The passengers have demanded stern action against the agency for “cheating” them.