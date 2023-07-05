Hyderabad boy tops CA Intermediate Exam

In the results declared by the ICAI on Wednesday, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar of Hyderabad secured 688 (86 per cent) out of 800 marks in the CA Intermediate Examination

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Y Gokul Sai Sreekar

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad boy stood all India topper in the Chartered Accountants Intermediate Examination May 2023, which is considered as one of the toughest exams.

In the results declared by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday, Y Gokul Sai Sreekar of Hyderabad secured 688 (86 per cent) out of 800 marks in the CA Intermediate Examination.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Sreekar said he would be enrolling for CA Articleship training in Big 4 companies. “I liked Finance as a field and wanted to explore the sector. This is the reason I chose CA,” the 18-year old said.

While several candidates take multiple attempts to clear the exam, Sreekar who studied about 12 to 13 hours a day topped the exam in his first attempt itself and said he drew inspiration from previous rank holders like Rajan Kabra, Akshath Goyal and Sidhantg Mishra.

“Since the volume of CA Intermediate is huge, I had to plan and allocate my time towards all subjects. I did multiple revisions. I also believe that conceptual understanding is the key to success in a course like CA. I like playing badminton and I used to go for short walks during the time of my relaxation,” he said.

Noor Singla of Patiala and Kavya Sandeep Kothari of Mumbai with 85.25 per cent and 84.75 per cent of marks stood all India second and third toppers in the same examination.

A total of 1,00,781 candidates appeared for the CA Intermediate Group – I exam and only 18.95 per cent qualified. Similarly, 23.44 per cent out of 81,956 candidates who appeared for the Group – II exams have passed. As many as 39,195 candidates appeared for both Groups and 10.24 per cent were declared qualified.

In the CA Final exam May 2023, Jain Akshay Ramesh of Ahmedabad, Kalpesh Jain G of Chennai and Prakhar Varshney of New Delhi were all India first, second and third toppers.

The results of the CA Final and Intermediate Examination have been hosted on the ICAI’s website https://icai.nic.in/caresult/.