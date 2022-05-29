Hyderabad: Brahmotsavams at Balaji temple from June 6 to 10

Hyderabad: The annual Brahmotsavams of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam at Himayathnagar will be held from June 6 to 10.

The Brahmotsavams will commence with Ankurarpana on June 5 evening. The Lord will be taken in Seshavahanam around the temple premises from 11 a.m. on June 6 and at 11.20 am, Brahmotsavams will begin with Dwajarohanam. At 8 pm on the same day, the presiding deity will be taken around the temple on Hanumantha vahanam.

On June 7, Suryaprabha vahana seva will be conducted at 8 am, followed by Snapana Tirumanjanam will be performed at 10 am and Chandraprabha Vahana Seva will be performed at 8 pm.

On June 8, Gaja Vahana seva would be conducted at 9 am followed by Shanthi Kalyanam at 11 am and Garuda seva will be conducted at 8 pm.

On June 9, Rathotsavam would be conducted at 8 am and Ashwa vahana seva will be conducted at 8 pm. On June 10, Chakrasnanam will be performed at 10.30 am followed by Pushpa yagam at 6 pm and the festival will conclude with Dwajarohanam in the night.

