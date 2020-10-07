Hyderabad: Burglar involved in over 50 cases held

Police recovered cash of Rs 1 lakh, gold and other material, all put together worth Rs 2.2 lakh from him

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Central Crime Station police on Tuesday nabbed an inter-State house burglar involved in over 50 cases in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Police recovered cash of Rs 1 lakh, gold and other material, all put together worth Rs 2.2 lakh from him. Ch Nagesh (34), from Nagaram in Suryapet district who was recently released from prison in Tamil Nadu shifted his location to Bengaluru and continued to commit offences. He was recently involved in a burglary case in Balapur.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .