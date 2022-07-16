Hyderabad: Bus catches fire at Jubilee Bus Station

Published Date - 04:26 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: A TSRTC bus parked at Platform No.11 of Jubilee Bus Station caught fire on Saturday. None were hurt in the incident. Police suspect a short circuit led to the fire.

Police said the incident occurred around 11am, when the bus belonging to the Jangaon Depot plying between JBS and Jangaon Town, was parked with the driver and ticket collector going to have breakfast after the passengers got off. The bus suddenly went up in flames and RTC staff alerted the fire department and the police.

Fire officials reached the spot and doused the flames.

“We suspect a short circuit caused by the wires near the engine, could have led to the fire,” said an official.

The Marredpally police are investigating.