Hyderabad: Cab driver flees with Rs 15 lakh, nabbed

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:55 PM, Thu - 7 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police nabbed a cab driver who fled with Rs 15 lakh from a passenger within eight hours of the incident on Thursday.

The arrested person was B Raju (28), a resident of Qutbullapur and a native of Warangal. According to the police, G Jagadeeshwar Rao, a spinning mill manager from Mahabubnagar had booked Raju’s cab from Suchitra Junction. He had Rs 15 lakh with him.

When they reached near Katedan, Rao got down from the car to relieve himself on the roadside. Taking advantage, Raju escaped from the spot with the cash bag around 9 am.

Based on a complaint, the police formed special teams and with the help of surveillance camera footage, traced the car and took Raju into custody from his residence.

The cash was recovered intact from him.

