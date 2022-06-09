Hyderabad: Cadaver liver transplant surgery performed at Kamineni Hospitals

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, have performed a complex cadaver liver transplant surgery on a 49-year-old police constable Srinivas, hailing from Tirupati, who was suffering from cirrhosis of the liver and needed emergency transplant to survive.

Srinivas was initially admitted to the hospital with complaints of fatigue, loss of appetite and later developed jaundice and abdominal swelling. Tests revealed the police constable was suffering from Hepatitis-B virus related decompensated liver disease and needed a liver transplant.

After a wait of four-months, a matching cadaver donor liver was available for Srinivas through State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative. “As soon as we received a matching donor liver, we immediately conducted the transplant surgery,” Dr Rajasekhar Perumalla, Director, Hepatobiliary and Transplant Surgery, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, said.

Following the cadaver liver transplant surgery, Srinivas has recovered and has been discharged.

