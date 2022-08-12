Hyderabad: Car crashes into road median at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A car went out of control and crashed into the road median near Peddamma Temple in Jubilee Hills on Friday. None were hurt.

The incident occurred when the driver of the car, which Gujarat registration plates, going from Jubilee Hills towards Madhapur around noon, lost control of the vehicle and went on to crash into the median on a right curve. While none were injured, the front part of the car was damaged.

The incident led to mild traffic congestion on the busy road. The driver fled from the spot. The Jubilee Hills police are investigating. Efforts are on to identify the driver.