Hyderabad: Casagrand launches ultra-luxurious British-styled villa community

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: Tapping into the growing demand for luxury residential properties, Casagrand, one of the leading real estate developers of South India, announced its foray into the Hyderabad residential market.

With an estimated turnover of Rs 320 crore, the company launched its first project in the city, Casagrand Hanford, an ultra-luxurious British-styled villa community within ORR near South Hyderabad.

The company aims to expand its presence in the city by developing 5 million sq.ft of world-class residential communities with a turnover of Rs 3,000 crores by the end of 2024.

Sprawled across 10.1 acres, Casagrand Hanford is one-of-a-kind real estate property with a classic touch added to its sprawling 4 BHK villas with exclusive home theatre and priced at Rs 2.5 crore, these 140 British styled homes are sure to be more than a valuable asset to their owners, a press release said.

Arun Mn, Founder & Managing Director of Casagrand said, “Driven by factors such as a growing economy, the presence of major IT companies, and growing population, we are confident that our signature property Casagrand Hanford will be able to tap into this market.”