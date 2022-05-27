Hyderabad: Case against firm in family suicide attempt incident

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:34 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police have booked a firm in connection with the suicide attempt of a family in a lodge at Dilsukhnagar, reported early this week.

Based on a complaint from Suresh, brother-in-law of Shashi Kumar, the sub-contractor who attempted to die by suicide along with his wife and two children, the Saroornagar police booked a zero FIR case against GVPR Engineers Pvt Ltd at Hindi Nagar in Punjagutta and transferred it to the latter on point of jurisdiction.

It was alleged that the company had handed over electricity department contract work to Shashi Kumar, a resident of Khammam district, but harassed him by not paying him money, forcing them to attempt suicide on Wednesday.

