Hyderabad: Case filed against Mahesh Bank board members

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police have registered two cases against the chairman, vice-chairman and managing director of the AP Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank on charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The cases were registered against Ramesh Kumar Bung – Chairman, Umesh Chand Asawa – Managing Director, Purshotamdas Mandhana – vice chairman and others based on a complaint filed by Shyam Sunder Biyani, secretary of the AP Mahesh Cooperative Bank Shareholders Association.

In his complaint, Biyani alleged the board members committed fraud during the general body elections held recently and misappropriated huge funds of the depositors and shareholders.

