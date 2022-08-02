Hyderabad: Casino organiser Chikkoti appears before ED on second day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:36 PM, Tue - 2 August 22

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day, casino organiser Chikkoti Praveen Kumar appeared before the Enforcement Directorate at its office in Basheerbagh here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons at the ED office, Kumar said he was cooperating with the ED officials during questioning in connection with the alleged Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations and said false allegations were levelled against him intentionally.

Claiming that the Twitter and Facebook accounts on his name were fake, Kumar said he lodged a complaint with the Central Crime Station (CCS) of Hyderabad Police and requested to take necessary action in the matter.

After Kumar left the office, his key aides Madhava Reddy and Sampath appeared before the ED.

On the first day on Monday, the ED officials grilled Kumar for over 11 hours and collected information about his bank transactions and alleged links with the politicians and film actresses.