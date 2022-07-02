Hyderabad: CBI nabs two tax assistants on bribe charges

Hyderabad: Two senior tax assistants working in the Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam Income Tax Departments were caught by the Central Bureau of Investigation for demanding and accepting bribes.

According to CBI officials, a case was registered against a senior tax assistant, working in the office of Additional CIT, Income Tax, Hyderabad and another senior tax assistant, Income Tax Department, Visakhapatnam on the allegations that they conspired and demanded Rs.1 lakh from a person in regard to issuing a TDS certificate. It was also alleged that on negotiation, the suspects directed the complainant to pay Rs.60,000.

“A trap was laid and the senior tax assistant of Income Department Hyderabad was caught red-handed while demanding and accepting his share of Rs.40,000. The share of other suspect was allegedly paid online as demanded by him. He was also caught. Searches were conducted at their premises at Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam,” officials said.

Both the officials were produced before court.