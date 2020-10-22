Hyderabad: CISF conducts mock counter-terrorist drill at RGIA

The drill was conducted at the western departure ramp of the airport, involving key airport stakeholders including Octopus, an elite Anti-Terrorist Squad, local police among others.

Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Airport Security Group (ASG) organised a full-fledged mock exercise on counter terrorist contingency on Wednesday at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here.

Close to 400 personnel from across CISF, Octopus, local police, GHIAL security, Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF), Terminal Operations and Apollo Medical Centre were involved in the high-decibel counter terrorist drill.

During the drill, a mock terror situation was simulated as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) with activation of relevant security protocols leading to successfully neutralizing the mock terrorists.

The RGIA comes under hypersensitive airport category in India and such drills are conducted on a regular basis to ascertain the preparedness level of all key stakeholders at the airport in tandem with local authorities to ensure and impart a sense of confidence among the authorities as well as passengers.

Before the full scale counter terrorist contingency, an exercise with all stakeholders was conducted on October 19 involving all the stakeholders including Octopus, local police etc.

