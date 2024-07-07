Hyderabad: City abuzz with devotees for Jagannatha Ratha Yatra Celebrations

Devotees in large numbers participated in Jagannatha Ratha Yatras organised in different parts of the city on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 04:13 PM

Jagannatha Ratha Yatra Celebrations at Indira park

The Jagannatha Ratha Yatra organised by the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Temple, Abids, witnessed a huge turnout of devotees and the procession went on amid chanting by the devotees.

Meanwhile, Shree Jagannath Swamy Ramgopal Trust, which has been organising Rath Yatra for the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subadra every year from the Jagannath Temple at General Bazaar since 130 years, also held this year’s Rath Yatra on Sunday.

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCO), Secunderabad, procession also saw a sea of devotees and wend its way through Hari Hara Kala Bhavan, RP Road, Bata cross-roads, Monda Market, Clock Tower, Sangeet Theatre junction.