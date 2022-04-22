Hyderabad City Police issues advisory as temperature touches 40°C

Published: Updated On - 11:51 AM, Fri - 22 April 22

Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police issued an advisory to people as the maximum temperature in the city has touched 40 degree Celsius. It asked people to drink water regularly, never leave children, adults, or pets in the car, schedule activities in the coolest part of the day, and help others.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is expected to be in the range of 36-40 degree Celsius in the city for the next four days. However, in the evenings, a partly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers is likely to be experienced.

With the rise in mercury, the sales of coconut water, sugarcane, buttermilk, other cold drinks, ice cream, and watermelon have increased across the state.

