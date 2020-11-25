Hyderabad City Police steps up vigil ahead of GHMC polls

To conduct checking, 15 check-posts were set up in the city by the police at different places.

Hyderabad: A total of 3,744 weapons were deposited by arms license holders in the city in view of the GHMC elections while the police seized two knives from different persons during vehicle checking.

City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said so far, the police had booked 19 FIRs, registered three petty cases and made one GD entry for violation of the Model Code of Conduct enforced in view of the elections. To conduct checking, 15 check-posts were set up in the city by the police at different places.

There were 4932 polling stations falling in the Hyderabad City Police limits and a few divisions partly fall in Cyberabad and Rachakonda. “Of the total polling stations there are 1704 sensitive and 1085 hypersensitive polling stations at 601 and 307 locations in the city. Depending on the security needs armed police personnel will be deployed,” said Anjani Kumar.

He said that so far 2785 persons with criminal records were bound over by the police and warned against indulging in any mischief. So far unaccounted/hawala cash to the tune of Rs. 1,40,87,450 was seized by the city police teams. Also, 80 grams of drugs, 2 kilograms of ganja and IML liquor worth Rs. 25,000 was seized in the city.

“We are using technology to monitor the gatherings near the polling stations, important locations using static and vehicles mounted with cameras. The application teams will monitor the movement of all GPS based patrol vehicles in the city and Dial 100 calls,” he said.

The social media teams are following up the complaints lodged through Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. “The citizens should not to believe in rumours and not to unnecessarily forward any post on social media platforms without verifying,” Anjani Kumar requested.

