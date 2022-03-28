Hyderabad city police to conduct pre-recruitment training for police job aspirants

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:30 PM, Mon - 28 March 22

Senior police officials here on Monday said that a lot of youngsters dream of a career in the police forces, but most of them never make it past the initial recruitment tests due to lack of guidance. The special PRT will cover both the aspects of academic and physical training.

Hyderabad: As part of its community outreach program, the Hyderabad City Police will soon launch a comprehensive pre-recruitment training (PRT) for police job aspirants in the city. For the last few years the city police officials have been conducting such training sessions to assist police job aspirants in clearing the written and physical tests.

Senior police officials here on Monday said that a lot of youngsters dream of a career in the police forces, but most of them never make it past the initial recruitment tests due to lack of guidance. The special PRT will cover both the aspects of academic and physical training.

The academic classes, which will help candidates to fine-tune their knowledge-base and prepare for the exams, will be led by experienced faculty. The physical training will be focused on enhancing the agility and endurance of candidates, which will help them in clearing the mandatory physical events.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand said that the pre-recruitment training would be conducted at various centers in all the five zones of the city and the dates will be announced soon.

Aspirants should register to attend the free PRT and select the preferred batch timings. Registration Link- form.jotform.com/220792437998473

For queries, aspirants can reach our WhatsApp helpline 94906 16555.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .