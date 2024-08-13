Hyderabad: Class 9 student dies on spot in Neredmet road accident

In a separate case, an auto rickshaw driver died after ramming his vehicle into an electric pole on Tuesday evening.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 10:03 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A ninth standard student was killed in a road accident at Neredmet in the city on Tuesday.

According to the police, the teenager M Karthik, (14) pursuing his education from a private school and a resident of Anthaiah colony Neredmet was standing on the R K Puram flyover when a car hit him. The boy died on the spot.

“The car driver was driving in a rash and negligent manner leading to the accident,” said an official of Neredmet police station.

The police on information reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem. A case is registered against the driver of the car.

In a separate case, an auto rickshaw driver died after ramming his vehicle into an electric pole on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred near Peshawar hotel. The auto rickshaw driver died on the spot and the body was moved to Osmania Hospital mortuary where it is preserved for postmortem examination.