Hyderabad: CME program on Occupational Health conducted at Star Hospitals

CME/CPD program featured Director of Factories, Government of Telangana, B Rajagopal Rao, Registrar, TSMC, Dr CH Hanumantha Rao, senior faculty and over 100 doctors from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:04 PM, Sun - 16 July 23

Hyderabad: Indian Association for Occupational Health (IAOH), Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in collaboration with Star Hospitals, Hyderabad on Sunday conducted a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) program on the occasion of National Occupational Health Day, 2023, a press release said.

The CME/CPD program featured Director of Factories, Government of Telangana, B Rajagopal Rao, Registrar, Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC), Dr CH Hanumantha Rao, senior faculty and over 100 doctors from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajagopal Rao and Dr Ch Hanumantha Rao emphasized on conducting similar events regularly, which could help upskill factory medical officers by allowing them to develop better understanding about health and safety of factory workers.

The one-day training program was also attended by former IAOH presidents, Dr SP Vivek Chandra Rao and Dr J Vijaya Rao, who gave their valuable suggestions to the gathering of more than 100 doctors. The president of IAOH, TS and AP, Dr BR Nanda Kishore thanked Star Hospitals for supporting and associating itself for the medical education program, a press release said.