Watch: Four-member gang held for robbery, Rs 3.25 lakh cash recovered in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:53 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (central) team caught a four member gang which robbed cash from an employee of cash management company while the latter was replenishing cash at an ATM centre in Himayatnagar.

The police recovered Rs 3.25 lakh of cash, a car, a motorcycle and pepper spray bottles from them. The arrested persons were identified as Thansif Ali (24), Muhammad SAhad (26), Thanseen Barikkal (23) and Abdul Muhees (23), all residents of Kerala.

On July 3, the four persons sprayed pepper on the face of an employee of cash management service when he was replenishing cash in an ATM centre at Himayatnagar and took away Rs 7 lakh, said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao.

A case was registered following the robbery and the Task Force team caught them.

