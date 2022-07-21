Hyderabad: Complex liver transplant surgery performed at Kamineni Hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:24 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, performed a complex cadaver liver transplant surgery on a 49-year-old patient from New Delhi, Dinesh Agarwwal, who was suffering from Primary Biliary Cirrhosis, an end-stage liver disease.

The patient was admitted to the hospital with complaints of tiredness, general weakness and a series of diagnostic tests revealed that he needed to undergo a liver transplant because of the end-stage liver disease.

“Primary biliary cirrhosis (PBC) with autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) is very rare combination of ailments and we started looking for immediate liver transplant surgery. The disease has a predisposition for genetic inheritance and that’s why patient’s daughter could not be a donor while his wife belonged to a different blood group,” Dr. Rajasekhar Perumalla, liver transplant surgeon, and Director, Hepatobiliary and Transplant Surgery, Kamineni Hospitals, who led the surgery, said.

Other senior doctors involved in the surgery included Dr Srinivas, Dr Paramesh, Dr Verma along with Dr. Lal Meher Pradeep, Dr Shravan senior anaesthetists.