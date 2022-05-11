Hyderabad: Complex liver transplant surgery performed at Renovo NIGL Hospitals

Hyderabad: The liver transplant surgeons at Renovo-National Institute of Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases (NIGL) Hospitals on Wednesday announced they have successfully conducted a complex living related liver transplant surgery on a 40-year-old patient Atul Kumar Dubey, hailing from Chattisgarh.

The patient was suffering from advanced liver cirrhosis failure and needed to undergo liver transplantation to survive. The patient’s wife, Mamta Dubey donated a part of her liver and liver transplant surgeon and Director, Renovo NIGL Hospitals, Dr R V Raghavendra Rao led the team of surgeons to take-up the transplant surgery successfully, a press release said.

Post-surgery, both the patient and donor recovered well after post-operative treatment provided to them within a week itself. The live liver transplant was complicated because the patient was suffering with complete liver failure and at the same time all the blood vessels that supplies blood to liver were blocked, Dr Rao said. The doctors had to replace the blood vessels that were supplying blood to the liver with artificial blood vessels using grafting method.

