Hyderabad: Cop’s timely response saves life of man

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:39 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Hyderabad: The alertness and responsiveness of a cop helped save life of a man, who was upset and attempted to die by suicide at Dabeerpura on Thursday.

The victim, tried to hang himself with a cable wire running between two poles adjacent to the police station.

On noticing it, T Narasimha, a constable working at the police station, who was passing by the lane, rushed to the spot and rescued the victim, who was shifted to the hospital. The effort of the cop was widely appreciated by superior authorities.