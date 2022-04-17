Hyderabad: Couple attacked by honey bees during pre-wedding photoshoot

Published Date - 02:33 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Hyderabad: A couple sustained injuries when a swarm of honey bees attacked them at Hayathnagar on Sunday morning.

According to the local people, the couple who are from city along with a group of photographers had gone to Koheda village in Hayathnagar for a pre wedding photo shoot.

While the photographers were taking snaps of the couple a swarm of bees attacked them.

Somehow the group managed to escape from the place and rushed to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment. The family members informed that the marriage is slated for Tuesday.

Doctors said that the couple are stable and could be discharged later in the evening.

Meanwhile the forest officials warned the public into venturing into the forest areas as bees are aggressive due to rising temperatures.

