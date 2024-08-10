Hyderabad: Couple falls off second floor of building; man dies, wife injured

According to police, Giri, a mason and his wife Bhagya Laxmi were working at an under construction site at Regimental Bazaar when the incident occurred

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 08:53 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A mason died while his wife is battling for life after the couple fell of a building at Regimental Bazaar in Secunderabad on Friday night.

The mason, identified as Giri (56) and his wife Bhagya Laxmi (41), were working at an under construction site at Regimental Bazaar when they slipped and fell off from the second floor of the building.

Giri worked as a mason while his wife worked as a construction labourer along with him. The couple are from Andhra Pradesh.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured woman to hospital for treatment while the body of Giri was shifted to mortuary. A case was registered.