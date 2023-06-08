Hyderabad: Couple in critical condition after man attempts to kill them

The neighbours informed the police who called in a 108 ambulance and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital for treatment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:40 AM, Thu - 8 June 23

Hyderabad: A man allegedly attempted to kill his in-laws following some family issues at their house in Medipally in the city on Wednesday night. The condition of the couple was stated to be critical.

According to the police, Anil Kumar went to the house of his in-laws located at Annapurna colony in Medipally police station limits and picked up an argument with his in-laws. Later, he attempted to kill them by slitting their neck and also hurled boulders on them before escaping from the spot.

The neighbours informed the police who called in a 108 ambulance and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital for treatment. A case is registered by the police.

The relatives told the police that there were some issues between Anil and his in-laws resulting in the incident. The police are investigating.

