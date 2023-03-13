Hyderabad: Man ends life at Gandhi Hospital

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:46 PM, Mon - 13 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old man has died by suicide at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad on Sunday night.

According to the police, the victim was identified as Sai, a resident of Mettuguda, and was undergoing treatment at the hospital. On Sunday night, he went to the hospital’s seventh floor and hanged himself.

On receiving information, the police came to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary.

The police are trying to ascertain reasons behind the man taking the extreme step.

A case has been registered.