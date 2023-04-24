Hyderabad cricket fans excited to see David Warner back at Uppal Stadium

Hyderabadi cricket fans created buzz on social media platforms as former Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner is all set play at Uppal stadium after a long gap.

Hyderabad: Cricket fans from Hyderabad are all set to welcome back their beloved IPL player David Warner. The cricketer, over the years, has formed a strong bond with the city.

The Australian cricketer has a long-standing association with Sunrisers Hyderabad and the city of Hyderabad as he played for the IPL franchise for seven long years from 2014 to 2021. He also captained the team when the franchise won its maiden IPL trophy in 2016.

In 2022 , he was bought by the Delhi Capitals in the auction due to a fallout with the SRH team management. He remained with the DC for 2023 season and was also made skipper. After moving on from the Hyderabad franchise, today will be the first time he returns to the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium as last season the stadium did not host any matches due to the pandemic. Sunrisers Hyderabad will be playing Delhi Capitals today at 7:30 pm.

In a video posted by the DC handle, Warner said that it has been great to come back to Hyderabad. He mentioned that he didn’t get the opportunity to say goodbye to all the fans here and is looking forward to getting back on the Uppal ground.

Fans of the cricketer as well have been making a buzz on social media platforms expressing excitement to see him back in the city. “David Warner returns to Hyderabad today, it will be an emotional day, he was the heart of soul of SRH, played 7 seasons for Orange Army,” wrote one user.

“Hyderabad’s adopted son returns to Uppal tonight,” wrote another, posting a scene from the ‘Baahubali’ movie. “After Many Years Warner is coming to hyderabad. The Hyderabad Adopted Son DAVID WARNER , The Pride of SRH forever orange army We want a special knock from warner and a win for SRH (sic),” demands another fan.

Interestingly, there are quite a few memes about SRH owner Kavya Maran and the player meeting at today’s match. In the 2021 IPL season, Warner was removed as SRH captain and even dropped for games due to some internal issues. Subsequently, he was let go for the following season.

