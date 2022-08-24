Hyderabad cricketer Tilak Varma in India A squad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Tilak Varma.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cricketer Thakur Tilak Varma has been named in the India A squad for the three four-day games against New Zealand A, scheduled to be held later this month.

Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal was named captain of the 16-member team. The squad also includes the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna. Pace sensation Umran Malik, 22, has also been named in the squad.

The selectors also took into consideration performances of those players who fared well in the domestic season and named the likes of Bengal’s star batter Abhimanyu Easwaran, Madhya Pradesh’s Ranji Trophy winning hero Rajat Patidar, and Mumbai’s Sarfaraz Khan.

India A Squad: Priyank Panchal (Captain), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraaz Khan, Tilak Varma, KS Bharat (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Arzan Nagwaswalla.