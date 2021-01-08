Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police conduct mega plantation drive

The saplings planted included mango, guava, neem, sapota, lemon among others

Hyderabad: As a part of a mega plantation drive, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar along with DCP (Traffic), SM Vijay Kumar, and other officials, planted 1,200 saplings of various plants at the police commissionerate premises here on Thursday. The saplings planted included mango, guava, neem, sapota, lemon among others.

After launching the drive, Sajjanar requested the participants to visit the place time to time and see how the plants were growing. “After some days it will be like a small park and these pants will give you oxygen,” he said. In future too, similar progammes which benefits the ecosystem should be taken up, he said.

Additional DCP Manik Raj said, “We conduct this event every year during rainy season. I am happy we were able to do this year too and we will continue to do this in future also.” Senior police officers from the commissionerate were present.

