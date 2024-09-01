| Hyderabad Cyberabad Police Issue Advisory For It Companies To Work From Home On Monday

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police issue advisory for IT companies to work from home on Monday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 September 2024, 10:06 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police have issued an advisory for all IT and ITES companies to encourage their employees to work from home on Monday, due to continuous rainfall and an alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In an official statement, Joint Commissioner of Police for Traffic in Cyberabad, D. Joel Davis, said, “In view of continuous rainfall and the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), I request all IT & ITES companies to encourage work from home on 02.09.2024 (Monday).” .

“The safety and well-being of employees are of utmost importance, and I believe that allowing them to work from home would minimize the risks associated with commuting during this weather,” the statement further read.

In addition to ensuring the safety of employees, the advisory also aims to reduce traffic congestion and prevent any hindrance to emergency services.