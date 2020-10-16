Hyderabad Cybercrime police nab fraudsters from Rajasthan

By | Published: 9:03 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrested 10 members of a gang from Bharatpur of Rajasthan amid strong resistance from local villagers, who were involved in cheating cases. The suspects had cheated people in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on e-commerce platform OLX posing as Army personnel.

It was during a joint raid by the Hyderabad police and Bharatpur police that the suspects were caught though villagers put up a strong resistance, officials said, adding that the villagers attacked the police party and pelted stones and chilli powder as well. “The local police had to use tear gas to help us nab the suspects. Three police vehicles were damaged,” officials said.

According to the police, the gang started cheating people in May 2018 through ecommerce platforms like Quikr and OLX by giving fake advertisements on sale of vehicles, mobile phones, furniture items and other electronic gadgets at low rates. “Posing as Army personnel, they gain the trust of buyers and send fake copies of Aadhar cards and other identity proofs. Once a person falls into their trap, they extract money on various pretexts like advance and shipment charges,” police said, adding that once the victim contacts them, they start communicating through WhatsApp and would use profile pictures posing as Army personnel.

The Hyderabad police have so far arrested 18 persons from Bharatpur in various cases.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .