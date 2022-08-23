Hyderabad cyclist Ashirwad selected for Junior World event

Ashirwad Saxena

Hyderabad: Hyderabad cyclist Ashirwad Saxena has been selected for the six-membered Indian junior cycling track team that will participate in the UCI Junior World Track Cycling Championship to be held in Tel Aviv.

Ashirwad is a bronze medallist from the 28th Junior Asian Track Cycling Championships held a few months back in New Delhi. The Development Officer, TOPS Division of Sports Authority India in a communication to the Secretary General, Cycling Federation of India informed that Government has approved the participation of Junior Cycling Team(Men) consisting of 7 cyclists and three coach and support team.

The UCI 2022 Junior Track World Championships will be held from August 23 to 27.