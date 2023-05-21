| Hyderabad Delivery Boy Falls From Building After Being Chased By Dog Sustains Injuries

Hyderabad: Delivery boy falls from building after being chased by dog, sustains injuries

A delivery boy reportedly sustained injuries after falling from a building when a Doberman dog chased him in an apartment in Manikonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: A delivery boy reportedly sustained injuries after falling from a building when a Doberman dog chased him in an apartment in Manikonda on Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the delivery boy had gone to an apartment located at Panchavati colony under Raidurgam police station limits in the afternoon. As he climbed on the third floor to deliver the parcel, a dog reportedly charged towards him.

In his bid to escape, he climbed on to the railing and slipped. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

More details awaited.

