Hyderabad: Case booked against GHMC dog catching unit for negligence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:35 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: The Panjagutta police booked a case against a GHMC dog catching unit for allegedly showing negligence while dealing with strays resulting in death of a dog.

An animal activist and advocate, P Vardhanamma has alleged that two dogs were picked up by a dog catcher of GHMC from Nagarjuna Nagar Ameerpet on May 11. After five days, the dogs were released in a nearby area and it was allegedly found that the dogs could not consume food nor move properly.

“I called up a veterinary doctor and on his advice shifted the two dogs to a private veterinary hospital for treatment. One of the dogs died while undergoing treatment while the other is in critical condition. The dogs were healthy until the GHMC dog catchers picked them up. Their death was result of cruelty meted out to the animas,” said Vardhanamma in his complaint.

Basing on a complaint the police registered a case and investigating.