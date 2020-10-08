Hyderabad: Depressed over illness, teacher ends life

Police said Sailaja (29), who received an award for best teacher earlier this year was suffering from a skin disease for the past some years and was being treated

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: A teacher working at government school in Moinabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district committed suicide by hanging in her house here on Thursday. Police suspect she was depressed over her ill health and ended her life.

Police said Sailaja (29), who received an award for best teacher earlier this year was suffering from a skin disease for the past some years and was being treated too. However, there was no improvement in her condition resulting in depression.

She ended her life in the absence of her family members. The Moinabad police booked a case. The body was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .