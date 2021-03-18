Hyderabad: Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to cover temples in twin cities

As a means to ensure development of temples and welfare of archakas and temple staff, the State government has allocated Rs.720 crore in the budget estimates for 2021-22

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the State government has decided to extend the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam scheme to temples in the twin cities from 2021-22 financial year.

Announcing this while presenting the State budget in the State Assembly on Thursday, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that though there were many popular temples in Telangana, there was no recognition to them. As a means to ensure development of temples and welfare of archakas and temple staff, the State government has allocated Rs.720 crore in the budget estimates for 2021-22. Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao is sparing no effort in developing Yadadri temple. With incredible architecture and marvellous artistic stone carvings, this temple represents highest levels of spirituality, he said.

