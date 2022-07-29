Hyderabad District Basketball Association to conduct selection trails on August 2

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Basketball Association is going to conduct the basketball selection trails for junior boys and girls at the YMCA Grounds, Secunderabad on August 2.

The selected teams will represent Hyderabad district in the upcoming Junior Inter-District Basketball Championship for Boys and Girls. Player born on or after January 1, 2004 are eligible to participate. Players should carry their Aadhar card, original date of birth certificate to the venue for registration. For details, contact S Hanumanth Rao on 9393004825.