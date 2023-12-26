Hyderabad doctor arrested over alleged sexual assault

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:12 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police arrested a doctor working at a private hospital in Mehdipatnam for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman over a period of one year on the pretext of marriage. The woman, who is a native of Mumbai, was introduced to the doctor through a matrimonial portal in 2022.

The victim at the behest of the doctor came to Hyderabad and met him. During one of the meetings, the suspect Mohsin allegedly sexually assaulted the woman at an OYO hotel room in Madhapur. He had allegedly also gone to Mumbai and met the woman at two different hotels.

“The woman alleged that Mohsin promised to marry her and later started avoiding her. A case is registered and the man is arrested,” said a police official at Madhapur police station.